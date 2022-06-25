Dr. Samantha Stoler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stoler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samantha Stoler, MD
Overview
Dr. Samantha Stoler, MD is a Dermatologist in Greenwood Village, CO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.
Dr. Stoler works at
Locations
-
1
AboutSkin Dermatology & DermSurgery - Greenwood Village Office5340 S Quebec St Ste 300, Greenwood Village, CO 80111 Directions (303) 756-7546Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
AboutSkin Dermatology & DermSurgery - Sky Ridge Office10099 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 490, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 756-7546Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stoler?
Dr. Stoler takes time to listen and to answer any questions posed. She is thoughtful and efficient and is always an excellent partner in my health care.
About Dr. Samantha Stoler, MD
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1457558389
Education & Certifications
- Cook County Hospital
- St Vincent's Med Center New York
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stoler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stoler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stoler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stoler works at
Dr. Stoler has seen patients for Spider Veins, Varicose Veins and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stoler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Stoler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stoler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stoler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stoler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.