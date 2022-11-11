Dr. Shams has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samantha Shams, MD
Overview
Dr. Samantha Shams, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Dr. Shams works at
Locations
Peachtree Hematology & Oncology1800 Howell Mill Rd NW Ste 800, Atlanta, GA 30318 Directions (404) 350-9853
Urology of Virginia Pllc12902 Usf Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 256-4025
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I appreciated Dr. Shams’ being direct with my diagnosis in a very professional and compassionate manner
About Dr. Samantha Shams, MD
- Hematology
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MERCER UNIVERSITY
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Shams has seen patients for Iron Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Shams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shams.
