Dr. Samantha Schoenhaus, DO
Dr. Samantha Schoenhaus, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
WHASN South Valley East2821 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 130, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 862-8862
Whasn - Essential Henderson2580 Saint Rose Pkwy Ste 140, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 862-8862Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Whasn - South Valley West8285 W Arby Ave Ste 280, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 862-8862
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
My visit was not with dr Schoenhaus but with Nurse Practitioner Patricia Case and let me tell you she is great. As an older person with a sensitive gyn issue she was calming, reassuring, and understanding. If a gyn visit can be a happy one, she’s the nurse to see. Also the staff were very helpful in making my appointment in a timely manner reducing extended anxiety. Vivian - July 29, 2020
- Kaiser Permanente
- Glendale Adventist Medical Center
- Western University Of Health Sciences
- University of San Francisco
Dr. Schoenhaus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schoenhaus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schoenhaus has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schoenhaus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Schoenhaus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schoenhaus.
