Dr. Samantha Saltz, MD
Dr. Samantha Saltz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
Doctor Sam's Boca Office2600 N Military Trl Ste 355, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 510-9150Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- We do not accept health insurance
Dr. Sam is amazing. She is the only person every that has broken down my barriers to accept guidance. For me it is about trust and understanding and she has that implicitly with me now.. She is very straight forward when she needs to be, and compassionate, also, when appropriate.
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1184067704
- University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Miami
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Saltz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saltz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Saltz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saltz.
