Dr. Samantha Robare, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samantha Robare, MD is a dermatologist in Jersey Village, TX. Dr. Robare completed a residency at Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital. She currently practices at Bayou City Dermatology. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Robare is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Bayou City Dermatology20320 Northwest Fwy Ste 700, Jersey Village, TX 77065 Directions (346) 437-0400Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pm
Magnolia Dermatology10547 Fry Rd, Cypress, TX 77433 Directions (832) 834-3349
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Samantha Robare, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- Female
- 1306161211
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robare has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robare accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robare has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robare has seen patients for Acne, Rosacea and Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robare on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Robare. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robare.
