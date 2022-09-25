Dr. Quade has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samantha Quade, MD
Overview
Dr. Samantha Quade, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Everett, WA.
Locations
North Everett Ear Nose and Throat1330 Rockefeller Ave Ste 310, Everett, WA 98201 Directions (425) 297-5330
Providence Regional Medical Center Everett1321 Colby Ave, Everett, WA 98201 Directions (425) 261-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Regional Medical Center Everett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Quade is a great surgeon. She did a perfect job. Scheduling put me back a few months but Kendra got it taken care of. It wasn’t something that normally would happen. The discharge wasn’t very good but that’s not on Dr Quade. Thank you Dr Quade and Kendra for putting up with me. You are kind and patient people
About Dr. Samantha Quade, MD
- Critical Care Surgery
- English
- 1891943221
Education & Certifications
- Colon & Rectal Surgery, Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quade accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quade has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Quade. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quade.
