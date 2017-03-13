Overview

Dr. Samantha Price, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Kennewick, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Arizona Podiatric Medicine Program (AZPOD) At Midwestern University and is affiliated with Kadlec Regional Medical Center and Trios Women's and Children's Hospital.



Dr. Price works at Advanced Foot & Ankle Clinic in Kennewick, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Stress Fracture of Foot, Foot Fracture and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.