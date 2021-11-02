See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Baton Rouge, LA
Dr. Samantha Prats, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (45)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Samantha Prats, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine, New Orleans, LA and is affiliated with Woman's Hospital.

Dr. Prats works at Louisiana Women's Healthcare in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baton Rouge Office
    500 Rue de la Vie St Ste 100, Baton Rouge, LA 70817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 201-2000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Woman's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Adenomyosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Adenomyosis

Treatment frequency



Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 02, 2021
    I have only visited Dr. Prats once and she and her staff were extremely nice and comforting for what is normally considered a painful procedure for me. She also referred me to 2 specialty doctors to help treat some issues that another OB never diagnosed or sent me to someone about after dealing with them for many years, so for that I'm extremely grateful. My only "negative" evaluation was that I get very anxious and have lots of questions and she seemed a little frustrated and ready to leave the office since we already talked a while, so that makes me concerned that in the future that if I ever get pregnant and have lots of questions, she might not be the best doctor for me to go to. But I'll definitely give her another try and see how it works out next time as she was extremely nice and patient at first, and her staff went above and beyond!
    — Nov 02, 2021
    Dr. Samantha Prats, MD
    About Dr. Samantha Prats, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English
    • 1265895759
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • LSU Health Sciences Center, New Orleans, LA
    • LSU School of Medicine, New Orleans, LA
    • Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, LA
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
