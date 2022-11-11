Overview

Dr. Samantha Portenier, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Caldwell, ID. They completed their residency with Family Medicine Residency of Idaho Rural Training Track



Dr. Portenier works at Saint Alphonsus Medical Group - Elm Family Medicine in Caldwell, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.