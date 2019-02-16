Dr. Samantha Patwardhan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patwardhan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samantha Patwardhan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samantha Patwardhan, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.
Dr. Patwardhan works at
Locations
Partners in Women's Health4500 E 9th Ave Ste 700, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 963-0473Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Patwardhan is an amazing doctor. She meets all the checkpoints, and I should know, I'm a surgeon also. She took my wife through a very difficult pregnancy and was with us every step of the way. There was great communication with the office and easy scheduling. It ultimately came down to a c-section...turns out she is an outstanding surgeon too! Highly recommend her and her practice.
About Dr. Samantha Patwardhan, MD
- Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1609961424
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland Medical System
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patwardhan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patwardhan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patwardhan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patwardhan speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Patwardhan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patwardhan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patwardhan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patwardhan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.