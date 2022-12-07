Dr. Samantha Muhlrad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muhlrad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samantha Muhlrad, MD
Overview
Dr. Samantha Muhlrad, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Muhlrad works at
Locations
-
1
Spine & Scoliosis Center14 Technology Dr Ste 11, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-4233
Hospital Affiliations
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Muhlrad?
Dr Muhlrad, Jane, Martha and the team treated my mom and me for several years. The incredible sensitivity, understanding and kindness when my mom made a desperate decision and no other physician would even see her, will always make this team precious to my family. My own treatment was always performed with insight, gentleness and flexibility, based on my specific circumstances, not limited to my hand/wrist conditions. This team treats the entire human being! Martha currently and Lilly before her, rounded out this special unit of professionals kindly, supportively and with understanding. The office staff in its entirety is wonderful and professional. Everyone goes far beyond “office policy” to take care of fragile hands and fragile hearts. Our gratitude knows no bounds!
About Dr. Samantha Muhlrad, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1275713927
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Muhlrad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Muhlrad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Muhlrad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Muhlrad works at
Dr. Muhlrad has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment and Closed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Muhlrad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Muhlrad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muhlrad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muhlrad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muhlrad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.