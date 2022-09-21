Dr. Samantha Medina, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Medina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samantha Medina, DO
Dr. Samantha Medina, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus and Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.
Desert West OBGYN33423 N 32ND AVE, Phoenix, AZ 85085 Directions (602) 978-1500Tuesday8:00am - 12:00pm
Arizona Maternity and Women's Clinic14961 W Bell Rd Ste 175, Surprise, AZ 85374 Directions (623) 547-7205
Arizona Maternity and Women's Clinic6525 W Sack Dr Ste 202, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 271-9375
Desert West OBGYN7787 W Deer Valley Rd, Peoria, AZ 85382 Directions (602) 978-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bridgeway Health Solutions
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Mercy Care
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Great ob-gyn would definitely recommend. Also excellent personality.
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Midwestern University
- University of Arizona
