Overview

Dr. Samantha Medina, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus and Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.



Dr. Medina works at Phoenix Foot and Ankle Institute in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Surprise, AZ, Glendale, AZ and Peoria, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.