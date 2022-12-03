Overview

Dr. Samantha McBee, DO is an Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy Specialist in Zeeland, MI. They specialize in Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University (COM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Holland Hospital.



Dr. McBee works at SPECTRUM HEALTH in Zeeland, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.