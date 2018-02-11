Overview

Dr. Samantha Ludwig, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Latham, NY. They completed their residency with ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE



Dr. Ludwig works at Latham Medical Group, Community Care Physicians in Latham, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.