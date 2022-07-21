See All Pediatricians in Manalapan, NJ
Dr. Samantha Leib, MD

Pediatrics
4 (7)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Samantha Leib, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Manalapan, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Dr. Leib works at Union Hill Pediatrics in Manalapan, NJ.

Locations

  1. 1
    Union Hill Pediatrics
    85 Bridge Plaza Dr, Manalapan, NJ 07726 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (848) 288-9671

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Treatment frequency



Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Jul 21, 2022
This review is from another doctor, who happens to be a mom of two lovely girls. Dr Samantha Lieb cannot be a more compassionate, lovely, smart and thorough physician. I feel so incredibly lucky to have found her for our children. Because of her thorough exam, she found a endocrine condition for my daughter that would have easily been missed without the time and energy she took to find it. She even followed up with me to ensure that we had timely f/u with the endocrinologist. 100% crème de la crème. Can't endorse her highly enough. By the way, her office staff is so lovely as well. The front desk, the nurse (patty) are all gems.
Propa Ghosh — Jul 21, 2022
About Dr. Samantha Leib, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 24 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Swedish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1043224140
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Umdnj R W Johnson Med School
Residency
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Samantha Leib, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. Leib has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Leib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Leib works at Union Hill Pediatrics in Manalapan, NJ.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Leib. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9.

