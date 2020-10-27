See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Brick, NJ
Dr. Samantha Kanarek, DO

Interventional Spine Medicine
4 (41)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Samantha Kanarek, DO is an Interventional Spine Medicine Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Interventional Spine Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Virtua Marlton Hospital and Virtua Mount Holly Hospital.

Dr. Kanarek works at Brielle Orthopedics at Rothman in Brick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Brick, NJ
    457 Jack Martin Blvd, Brick, NJ 08724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 840-7500
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Virtua Marlton Hospital
  • Virtua Mount Holly Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Infections Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendon Disorders Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Oct 27, 2020
    Great Doctor!!
    — Oct 27, 2020
    Dr. Samantha Kanarek, DO
    About Dr. Samantha Kanarek, DO

    Specialties
    • Interventional Spine Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912174012
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
    Residency
    • Washington University School Of Medicine
    Internship
    • John Dempsey Hospital of University of CT Health Center
    Medical Education
    • New York College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samantha Kanarek, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kanarek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kanarek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kanarek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kanarek works at Brielle Orthopedics at Rothman in Brick, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Kanarek’s profile.

    Dr. Kanarek has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kanarek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanarek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanarek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kanarek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kanarek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

