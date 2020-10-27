Overview

Dr. Samantha Kanarek, DO is an Interventional Spine Medicine Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Interventional Spine Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Virtua Marlton Hospital and Virtua Mount Holly Hospital.



Dr. Kanarek works at Brielle Orthopedics at Rothman in Brick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.