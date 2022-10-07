Dr. Samantha Houser, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Houser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samantha Houser, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Samantha Houser, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Kettering Health Main Campus and Miami Valley Hospital.
Dr. Houser works at
Far Hills OBGYN5701 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45429 Directions (937) 435-6222Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 5692 Far Hills Ave Ste 1A, Dayton, OH 45429 Directions (937) 435-6222
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr.Houser is one of the best physicians I have ever seen. She’s kind, makes people feel at ease, and gets her job done!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1053602375
- Wright State University School of Medicine
- EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLL OF OSTEO MED
- The Ohio State University
