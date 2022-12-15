Dr. Hill has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samantha Hill, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samantha Hill, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Lynchburg, VA. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN.
Dr. Hill works at
Locations
1
Office101 Candlewood Ct, Lynchburg, VA 24502 Directions (434) 363-4190
- 2 1509 W 3rd St Ste 102, Farmville, VA 23901 Directions (434) 607-4599
3
Forefront Dermatology Sc278 Westlake Rd, Hardy, VA 24101 Directions (540) 759-7500
4
Inspire Health Pllc300 Enterprise Dr Ste E, Forest, VA 24551 Directions (434) 333-7370
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is helpful into finding out about the patient problem and the solution for her patients. Thank You Dr. Hill
About Dr. Samantha Hill, MD
- Pediatric Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Dermatology and Pediatric Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hill works at
Dr. Hill has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.