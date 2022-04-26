See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Glendale, CA
Dr. Samantha Han, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Samantha Han, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2.5 (55)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Samantha Han, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Han works at John A Artenos MD in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    John A. Artenos M.d. Inc.
    1505 Wilson Ter Ste 160, Glendale, CA 91206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 846-8981
  2. 2
    Glendale Adventist Medicat Center
    1509 Wilson Ter, Glendale, CA 91206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 409-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Glendale
  • Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Uterine Fibroids
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Ovarian Cysts
Uterine Fibroids
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Ovarian Cysts

Uterine Fibroids
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Ovarian Cysts
Atrophic Vaginitis
Cervicitis
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Carcinoma in Situ
Cervical Cancer
Cervical Polyps
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Endometriosis
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
High Risk Pregnancy
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cancer
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Perimenopause
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Symptomatic Menopause
Uterine Cancer
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (32)
    Apr 26, 2022
    Dr Han has been my wife's OB since 2003. She delivered our son back then and just recently she had to undergo a hysterectomy to remove a huge fibroid. My wife initially switched OBs since we moved to west valley and Dr Han moved to Glendale. After only a few visits with the new OB she decided she's ok to drive farther and go back to Dr Han. I see all the bad reviews and I respect that. There are times where you do get delayed being seen but let's be real.. That happens in every practice. What my wife does is come prepared with her questions beforehand. If you don't have further questions she will move on to the next patient. We always had a great experience during our visits! Special mention to Suzy. She's always been amazing and professional with our insurance questions. She made sure everything was lined up before the procedure so all we need to do is show up.
    Patrick Lim — Apr 26, 2022
    About Dr. Samantha Han, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian and Korean
    NPI Number
    • 1063512812
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Brooklyn Hospital Center - Downtown Campus
    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samantha Han, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Han is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Han has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Han has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Han has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Han on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Han speaks Armenian and Korean.

    55 patients have reviewed Dr. Han. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Han.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Han, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Han appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

