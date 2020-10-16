Dr. Samantha Durland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Durland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samantha Durland, MD
Overview
Dr. Samantha Durland, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Lawrence, KS. They specialize in Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Iowa Hosps Clins and is affiliated with LMH Health.
Dr. Durland works at
Locations
Unite Health, LLC1112 W 6th St Ste 210B, Lawrence, KS 66044 Directions (785) 393-5171
S Kirk Vincent D.D.S. L.c.4811 Bob Billings Pkwy, Lawrence, KS 66049 Directions (785) 856-3030
Hospital Affiliations
- LMH Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Kansas, Inc.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Always very friendly. She always takes her time with you. She explains exactly what she’s going to do.
About Dr. Samantha Durland, MD
- Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1073549622
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Kansas Med Ctr
- Iowa Hosps Clins
- Univ of Kansas
