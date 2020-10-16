See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Lawrence, KS
Dr. Samantha Durland, MD

Gynecology
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Samantha Durland, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Lawrence, KS. They specialize in Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Iowa Hosps Clins and is affiliated with LMH Health.

Dr. Durland works at Unite Health, LLC in Lawrence, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Unite Health, LLC
    1112 W 6th St Ste 210B, Lawrence, KS 66044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (785) 393-5171
    S Kirk Vincent D.D.S. L.c.
    4811 Bob Billings Pkwy, Lawrence, KS 66049 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (785) 856-3030

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • LMH Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Kansas, Inc.
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Oct 16, 2020
    Always very friendly. She always takes her time with you. She explains exactly what she’s going to do.
    Debbie Harrod — Oct 16, 2020
    About Dr. Samantha Durland, MD

    • Gynecology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1073549622
    Education & Certifications

    • Univ of Kansas Med Ctr
    • Iowa Hosps Clins
    • Univ of Kansas
