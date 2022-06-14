Dr. Samantha Dewundara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dewundara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samantha Dewundara, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samantha Dewundara, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hampton, VA. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Leigh Hospital and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
Dr. Dewundara works at
Locations
Hampton2234 Cunningham Dr, Hampton, VA 23666 Directions (757) 742-3902Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Norfolk241 Corporate Blvd, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 742-3902Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Careplex Hospital
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She’s always extremely nice and answers all your questions!
About Dr. Samantha Dewundara, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School, Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Kresge Eye Institute - Detroit, Michigan
- St. John hospital and medical center
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- University of Chicago
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Dewundara has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dewundara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dewundara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dewundara has seen patients for Iridocyclitis and Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dewundara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Dewundara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dewundara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dewundara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dewundara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.