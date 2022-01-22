Dr. Sam Cottingham, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cottingham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sam Cottingham, DMD
Overview
Dr. Sam Cottingham, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Belton, TX.
Dr. Cottingham works at
Locations
Lake511 Lake Rd Ste 107, Belton, TX 76513 Directions (254) 274-9845
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Connection Dental
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Dental Select
- DenteMax
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Lincoln
- MetLife
- Mutual of Omaha
- One Call Care Management
- Principal Financial Group
- Security Health Plan (SHP)
- UniCare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
They made every effort to help us get seen as soon as possible.
About Dr. Sam Cottingham, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1023530870
Dr. Cottingham has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cottingham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cottingham using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cottingham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cottingham works at
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Cottingham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cottingham.
