Dr. Samantha Conrad, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Samantha Conrad, MD is a Dermatologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Conrad works at Conrad Petersen Dermatology in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Conrad Petersen Dermatology
    331 W Surf St Ste 700, Chicago, IL 60657 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 832-7443

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 10, 2022
    Very kind and caring. Has a great reputation and has had exceptional training. Takes her time, answers questions, and gets great results.
    About Dr. Samantha Conrad, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134150360
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Chicago Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Florida College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samantha Conrad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conrad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Conrad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Conrad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Conrad works at Conrad Petersen Dermatology in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Conrad’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Conrad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conrad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Conrad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Conrad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.