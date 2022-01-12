Dr. Samantha Bunting, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bunting is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samantha Bunting, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samantha Bunting, DO is a Gynecology Specialist in Davie, FL. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, HCA Florida Westside Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.
Locations
HCA Florida Institute for Women's Health and Body - Plantation7630 SW 34th Mnr Ste 335, Davie, FL 33328 Directions (954) 694-8277
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, Inc. d/b/a Florida Blue
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Preferred Care Partners
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Oh my God, Dr. Bunting is hands down the most wonderful doctor ever. I have had 6 children and she has delivered 2 of my babies. I am beyond impressed with how thorough her care was and the entire staffs. They treated everything that came up from blood work, to a breast concern, to sending me to a perinatologist. I had to bring some of my children on a few occasions( 2/3 of the appointments) and I was never made to feel bad about them coming with me. Dr. Bunting was so gentle in her nature from the checks near the end to the deliverly. I always felt like I was in good care and have not one bad thing to say about the experience with her as my doctor or the care that I received. Honestly if I won the lottery I'd even have another and have her deliver that baby as well! I appreciate her care and feel so blessed to have met her. I even guided my teenager saw her too and also liked her care. Thank you to the staff for having her onboard. The entire team is a dream team. This is not a paid
About Dr. Samantha Bunting, DO
- Gynecology
- English
- 1053707034
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Medical Center
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bunting has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bunting accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bunting has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bunting has seen patients for Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bunting on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bunting. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bunting.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bunting, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bunting appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.