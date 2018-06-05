Dr. Boroughs has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samantha Boroughs, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Samantha Boroughs, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from MAINE MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.
Dr. Boroughs works at
Locations
Brookstone Internal Medicine400 Brookstone Centre Pkwy Ste 200, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 507-3332
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown
- St. Francis - Emory Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
I am a very healthy 46 y/o patient and usually do not need to much support, but when I do, Dr. B and her staff are there for me and care. I am surprised by the negative reviews. Dr. B and her staff have accommodated me (and my random colds/aches) by stretching their schedule. The office does not HAVE to do this, but I'm always appreciative and amazed when they do. There is sometimes a wait but Dr. B is generous with her time when it is my turn.
- Internal Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1659385979
- MAINE MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Boroughs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boroughs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boroughs works at
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Boroughs. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boroughs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boroughs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boroughs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.