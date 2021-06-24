Dr. Beck has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samantha Beck, MD
Dr. Samantha Beck, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis and Wesley Medical Center.
Emporia818 N Emporia St Ste 200, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (316) 263-0296Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Wesley Woodlawn Hospital & Er2610 N Woodlawn Blvd, Wichita, KS 67220 Directions (316) 263-0296
Wesley Healthcare Center550 N Hillside St, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (316) 263-0296
Wichita Surgical Specialists PA551 N Hillside St Ste 201, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (316) 263-0296
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Wesley Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Had a great experience with Dr. Beck. After my primary care doctor referred me, I was in her office within a week. I had my (non emergency) gallbladder surgery scheduled for 3 weeks out, but she had even sooner available. Very thorough explaining the process and put my mind at ease. Surgery day was smoother than I even thought it would be.
About Dr. Samantha Beck, MD
UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
General Surgery
Dr. Beck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beck has seen patients for Excision of Breast Tumor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Beck. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.