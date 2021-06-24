See All General Surgeons in Wichita, KS
Dr. Samantha Beck, MD

General Surgery
3.4 (5)
14 years of experience
Dr. Samantha Beck, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis and Wesley Medical Center.

Dr. Beck works at Wichita Surgical Specialists - Emporia in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Breast Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Emporia
    818 N Emporia St Ste 200, Wichita, KS 67214 (316) 263-0296
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Wesley Woodlawn Hospital & Er
    2610 N Woodlawn Blvd, Wichita, KS 67220 (316) 263-0296
    Wesley Healthcare Center
    550 N Hillside St, Wichita, KS 67214 (316) 263-0296
    Wichita Surgical Specialists PA
    551 N Hillside St Ste 201, Wichita, KS 67214 (316) 263-0296

  Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
  Wesley Medical Center

Excision of Breast Tumor
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Hemorrhoids
Excision of Breast Tumor
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Hemorrhoids

Excision of Breast Tumor
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Hemorrhoids
Abdominal Pain
Anal or Rectal Pain
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendicitis
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Breast Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colectomy
Constipation
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Duodenal Polypectomy
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallstones
Hernia Repair
Hiatal Hernia
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inguinal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Intestinal Obstruction
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lumpectomy
Lung Cancer
Mastectomy
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Port Placements or Replacements
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Secondary Malignancies
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Thyroid Nodule
Umbilical Hernia
Varicose Veins
Ventral Hernia
Abdominal Surgery
Abdominoplasty
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acid Reflux
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Fissure
Anal Fistula
Anorectal Abscess
Bile Duct Procedure
Biopsy of Breast
Breast Lump
Breast Reconstruction
Cancer Treatment
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colon and Rectal Surgery
Colonoscopy
Colorectal Cancer
Crohn's Disease
Cyst Incision and Drainage
Destruction of Anal Tumor
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Endoscopy
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine)
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophageal Surgery
Esophageal Varices
Esophagogastroscopy
Excision of Rectal Tumor
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Gastric Ulcer
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrotomy
Gynecologic Cancer
Heartburn
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Hidradenitis
Hyperparathyroidism
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Ischemic Colitis
Laparoscopy
Laparotomy
Lobular Carconima
Male Breast Cancer
Meckel's Diverticulum
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Pancreatic Cancer
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pleural Effusion
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures)
Puncture Aspiration
Rib Fracture
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Sphincterotomy
Thoracentesis
Thyroid Biopsy
Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroidectomy
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Ulcerative Colitis
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Wound Repair
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 24, 2021
    Had a great experience with Dr. Beck. After my primary care doctor referred me, I was in her office within a week. I had my (non emergency) gallbladder surgery scheduled for 3 weeks out, but she had even sooner available. Very thorough explaining the process and put my mind at
    Whitney Stallbaumer — Jun 24, 2021
    • General Surgery
