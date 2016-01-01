Dr. Barden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samantha Barden, MD
Overview
Dr. Samantha Barden, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Schenectady, NY. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine.
Dr. Barden works at
Locations
CapitalCare Pediatrics Guilderland
3732 Carman Rd, Schenectady, NY 12303
Monday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Tuesday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Wednesday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Thursday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Friday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Samantha Barden, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1528420700
Education & Certifications
- Albany Medical Center
- St. George's University School of Medicine
- University of Delaware
- Pediatrics
Dr. Barden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Barden works at
