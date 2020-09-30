Overview

Dr. Samantha Baker, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cincinnati, OH.



Dr. Baker works at Caity A Burke in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Liberty Township, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.