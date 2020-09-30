Dr. Baker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samantha Baker, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Samantha Baker, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cincinnati, OH.
Dr. Baker works at
The Christ Hospital2139 Auburn Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 333-3338Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
The Christ Hospital Radiation Oncology11140 Montgomery Rd Ste 1100, Cincinnati, OH 45249 Directions (513) 333-3338
- 3 6939 Cox Rd Ste 371, Liberty Township, OH 45069 Directions (513) 333-3338
The Christ Hospital Outpatient Center7545 Beechmont Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45255 Directions (513) 333-3338
- Christ Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Thorough, proactive and personable! Great first visit for plantar fasciitis.
- Podiatry
- English
- 1326467762
Dr. Baker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baker works at
Dr. Baker has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.