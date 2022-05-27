Overview

Dr. Samantha Avery, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in South Pasadena, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine|Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicine-Bradenton and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northside Hospital, HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.



Dr. Avery works at The Heart Institute in South Pasadena, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Hypertension and Mitral Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.