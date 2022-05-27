Dr. Samantha Avery, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Avery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samantha Avery, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Samantha Avery, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in South Pasadena, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine|Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicine-Bradenton and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northside Hospital, HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.
The Heart Institute1615 Pasadena Ave S Ste 300, South Pasadena, FL 33707 Directions (727) 591-3204Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
- HCA Florida Northside Hospital
- HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
- HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
- St. Anthony's Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Doctor Avery is both mine and my mother's doctor. She is thorough in her testing, attentively listens and is very caring, kind and personable. I highly recommend her.
- Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1215178090
- Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine|Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicine-Bradenton
Dr. Avery has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Avery accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Avery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Avery has seen patients for Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Hypertension and Mitral Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Avery on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
117 patients have reviewed Dr. Avery. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Avery.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Avery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Avery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.