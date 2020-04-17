Overview

Dr. Samantha Almendras, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fairlawn, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital, Akron General Medical Center and Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Almendras works at Summit Adult Medicine Center in Fairlawn, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.