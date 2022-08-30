See All Pediatric Otolaryngologists in Hollywood, FL
Dr. Samantha Allen, MD

Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Samantha Allen, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 8 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Med and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.

Dr. Allen works at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Otolaryngology in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Coral Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Memorial Division of Pediatric Otolaryngology
    1131 N 35th Ave Ste 300, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 869-5144
    Memorial Division of Pediatric Otolaryngology
    5830 Coral Ridge Dr Ste 140, Coral Springs, FL 33076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 869-5130
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Oral Cancer Screening
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Oral Cancer Screening
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Aug 30, 2022
Alisen taïcha goureige
Alisen taïcha goureige — Aug 30, 2022
About Dr. Samantha Allen, MD

  • Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
  • 8 years of experience
  • English
  • Female
  • 1578957486
Education & Certifications

  • Children S National Medical Center
  • University Of Louisville School Of Med
  • University Of Louisville School Of Med
Hospital Affiliations

  • Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Samantha Allen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Allen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

