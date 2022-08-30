Overview

Dr. Samantha Allen, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 8 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Med and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.



Dr. Allen works at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Otolaryngology in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Coral Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

