Overview

Dr. Samanta Andisco, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Bonita Springs, FL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Andisco works at s.m.i.l.e. dental in Bonita Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.