Dr. Talab has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saman Talab, MD
Overview
Dr. Saman Talab, MD is an Urology Specialist in Palm Desert, CA.
Dr. Talab works at
Locations
1
Valley Urology72650 Fred Waring Dr Ste 104, Palm Desert, CA 92260 Directions (760) 346-1133
2
Emily Rekuc D.o. Inc.79440 Corporate Center Dr Ste 102, La Quinta, CA 92253 Directions (760) 610-8640
3
Jfk Memorial Hospital47111 Monroe St, Indio, CA 92201 Directions (760) 346-1133
4
Scott M. Aaronson M.d. Inc.1221 N Indian Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 610-8650
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
- John F Kennedy Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Kidney stones and lithotripsy and bladder. Explains information very well. Very helpful and personable. Great office personnel.
About Dr. Saman Talab, MD
- Urology
- English, Persian
- 1598185100
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Talab accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Talab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Talab works at
Dr. Talab has seen patients for Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Talab on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Talab speaks Persian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Talab. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Talab.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Talab, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Talab appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.