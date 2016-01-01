See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Saman Soleymani, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Saman Soleymani, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They completed their residency with University of Florida / Shands Medical Center

Dr. Soleymani works at Avecina Medical in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Saint Johns, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Avecina Medical
    Avecina Medical
9580 Applecross Rd Ste 106, Jacksonville, FL 32222
(904) 778-9180
    Avecina Medical
    Avecina Medical
1633 Race Track Rd Ste 101, Saint Johns, FL 32259
(904) 230-6988

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Contact Dermatitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Varicose Eczema
Contact Dermatitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Varicose Eczema

Contact Dermatitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Varicose Eczema
Abdominal Pain
Biopsy
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Hypertension
Injuries
Laceration Repair
Limb Pain
Opiate Dependence
Pap Smear
Physical Examination
Proteinuria
Skin Diseases
Upper Respiratory Tract Infection
Wounds
X-Ray
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Saman Soleymani, MD
    About Dr. Saman Soleymani, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942260955
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Florida / Shands Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Florida College of Medicine
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • University of North Florida
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Saman Soleymani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soleymani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Soleymani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Soleymani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Soleymani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soleymani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soleymani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soleymani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

