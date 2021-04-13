Overview

Dr. Saman Ratnayake, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, Roseau and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield and Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Ratnayake works at Sam Ratnayake M.d. Inc. in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.