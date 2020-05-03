See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in San Francisco, CA
Dr. Saman Kannangara, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Saman Kannangara, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Saint Francis Memorial Hospital, Saint Luke's Warren Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital - Easton Campus.

Dr. Kannangara works at Dignity Health Medical Group - San Francisco in San Francisco, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dignity Health Medical Foundation
    1199 Bush St Ste 400, San Francisco, CA 94109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bacterial Sepsis
Brain Abscess
Cryptococcosis
Bacterial Sepsis
Brain Abscess
Cryptococcosis

Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
MRSA Infection Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Disorders Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tick-Borne Disease Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
May 03, 2020
I was a patient recently at St. Francis Hospital and had a plethora of doctors attending to my various problems. Dr. Kannangara was part of my team and he did a great job. He found me new medications to prevent future hospital stays since I had medication induced acute pancreatitis. Thank God for him. Other doctors there wanted to put me (and briefly did) back on the medications that were the primary cause of my illness.
D. R. P. — May 03, 2020
About Dr. Saman Kannangara, MD

  • Infectious Disease Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1508893421
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Residency
  • UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson U Hosp
Internship
  • UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson
Medical Education
  • HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  • Saint Francis Memorial Hospital
  • Saint Luke's Warren Hospital
  • St. Luke's Hospital - Easton Campus

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Saman Kannangara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kannangara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kannangara has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kannangara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kannangara works at Dignity Health Medical Group - San Francisco in San Francisco, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kannangara’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kannangara. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kannangara.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kannangara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kannangara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

