Dr. Saman Kannangara, MD
Dr. Saman Kannangara, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Saint Francis Memorial Hospital, Saint Luke's Warren Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital - Easton Campus.
Dignity Health Medical Foundation, 1199 Bush St Ste 400, San Francisco, CA 94109. Monday 8:00am - 5:00pm, Tuesday 8:00am - 5:00pm, Wednesday 8:00am - 5:00pm, Thursday 8:00am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:00am - 5:00pm, Saturday Closed, Sunday Closed
I was a patient recently at St. Francis Hospital and had a plethora of doctors attending to my various problems. Dr. Kannangara was part of my team and he did a great job. He found me new medications to prevent future hospital stays since I had medication induced acute pancreatitis. Thank God for him. Other doctors there wanted to put me (and briefly did) back on the medications that were the primary cause of my illness.
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1508893421
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson U Hosp
- UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Internal Medicine
- Saint Francis Memorial Hospital
- Saint Luke's Warren Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital - Easton Campus
