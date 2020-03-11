See All Neurosurgeons in Fort Myers, FL
Dr. Saman Javedan, MD

Neurosurgery
3.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Saman Javedan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They completed their fellowship with Barrow Neurological Institute

Dr. Javedan works at Lee Physician Group - Neurosurgery in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Estero, FL and Shenandoah, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus and Hydrocephalus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Lee Memorial Health System
    2780 Cleveland Ave Ste 819, Fort Myers, FL 33901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 343-3800
  2. 2
    Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm
    3501 Health Center Blvd Ste 2130, Estero, FL 34135 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 262-1721
  3. 3
    Mischer Neurosciences
    9180 Pinecroft Dr Ste 500, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 897-5900

Hospital Affiliations
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Hydrocephalus
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Hydrocephalus
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Mar 11, 2020
    Kind and thorough.Excellent surgeon.
    — Mar 11, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Saman Javedan, MD
    About Dr. Saman Javedan, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1730155052
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Barrow Neurological Institute
    Internship
    • Good Samaritan Hospital - General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Saman Javedan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Javedan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Javedan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Javedan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Javedan has seen patients for Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus and Hydrocephalus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Javedan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Javedan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Javedan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Javedan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Javedan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

