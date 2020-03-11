Overview

Dr. Saman Javedan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They completed their fellowship with Barrow Neurological Institute



Dr. Javedan works at Lee Physician Group - Neurosurgery in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Estero, FL and Shenandoah, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus and Hydrocephalus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.