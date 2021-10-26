Dr. Saman Fakheri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fakheri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saman Fakheri, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Saman Fakheri, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.
Saman Fakheri, M.D.17075 Devonshire St Ste 201, Northridge, CA 91325 Directions (818) 923-5453Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Providence Holy Cross Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Central Health Plan
- Cigna
- Easy Choice Health Plan
- Employee Health Systems
- HealthCare Partners
- Humana
- LACare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- SCAN Health Plan
I have been a patient of Dr. Fakheri for about 4 years now. I always feel confident and well-cared for by him, his associates, and staff. He listens to my concerns and answers my questions fully. His office is incredibly busy at almost all times yet I never have a long wait as long as I have an appointment. With so many HMO doctors herding patients like a cattle call, it's refreshing and reassuring to encounter a doctor who takes the time to get to know his patients and, when necessary, spending a few extra minutes to answer questions. To better explain how positive my experience with Dr. Fakheri has been, let me say that my encounters with my previous cardiologist were not nearly as satisfactory. That doctor downplayed the risks posed by recommended procedures and never answered my questions. My internist had to lay out the risks for me and advised me not to proceed. Instead he told me to find a new cardiologist. I did - and boy am I glad that I did! Dr. Fakheri is a rock star!
- Interventional Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1790017218
- Kaiser Fdn Hosp-Sunset
- Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
