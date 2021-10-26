See All Interventional Cardiologists in Northridge, CA
Dr. Saman Fakheri, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Saman Fakheri, MD

Interventional Cardiology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Saman Fakheri, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.

Dr. Fakheri works at Saman Fakheri, M.D. in Northridge, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Saman Fakheri, M.D.
    17075 Devonshire St Ste 201, Northridge, CA 91325 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 923-5453
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Holy Cross Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hypertension
Chest Pain
Heart Palpitations
Hypertension
Chest Pain
Heart Palpitations

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Central Health Plan
    • Cigna
    • Easy Choice Health Plan
    • Employee Health Systems
    • HealthCare Partners
    • Humana
    • LACare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • SCAN Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Fakheri?

    Oct 26, 2021
    I have been a patient of Dr. Fakheri for about 4 years now. I always feel confident and well-cared for by him, his associates, and staff. He listens to my concerns and answers my questions fully. His office is incredibly busy at almost all times yet I never have a long wait as long as I have an appointment. With so many HMO doctors herding patients like a cattle call, it's refreshing and reassuring to encounter a doctor who takes the time to get to know his patients and, when necessary, spending a few extra minutes to answer questions. To better explain how positive my experience with Dr. Fakheri has been, let me say that my encounters with my previous cardiologist were not nearly as satisfactory. That doctor downplayed the risks posed by recommended procedures and never answered my questions. My internist had to lay out the risks for me and advised me not to proceed. Instead he told me to find a new cardiologist. I did - and boy am I glad that I did! Dr. Fakheri is a rock star!
    TG — Oct 26, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Saman Fakheri, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Saman Fakheri, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Fakheri to family and friends

    Dr. Fakheri's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Fakheri

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Saman Fakheri, MD.

    About Dr. Saman Fakheri, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790017218
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Kaiser Fdn Hosp-Sunset
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Saman Fakheri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fakheri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fakheri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fakheri works at Saman Fakheri, M.D. in Northridge, CA. View the full address on Dr. Fakheri’s profile.

    Dr. Fakheri has seen patients for Hypertension, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fakheri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Fakheri has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fakheri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fakheri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fakheri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Saman Fakheri, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.