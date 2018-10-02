Overview

Dr. Samad Oraee, MD is a Pain Medicine Neurology Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They specialize in Pain Medicine Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Technological University of Santiago and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital and Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.



Dr. Oraee works at Samad Oraee M.d. PC in Woodbridge, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyneuropathy and Tension Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.