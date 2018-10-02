See All Neurologists in Woodbridge, VA
Dr. Samad Oraee, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Samad Oraee, MD

Pain Medicine Neurology
2 (48)
Call for new patient details
36 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Samad Oraee, MD is a Pain Medicine Neurology Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They specialize in Pain Medicine Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Technological University of Santiago and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital and Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.

Dr. Oraee works at Samad Oraee M.d. PC in Woodbridge, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyneuropathy and Tension Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Samad Oraee M.d. PC
    2050 Old Bridge Rd Ste 200, Woodbridge, VA 22192 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 492-7626

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Polyneuropathy
Tension Headache
Low Back Pain
Polyneuropathy
Tension Headache
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (30)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Oraee?

    Oct 02, 2018
    I was a patient a few years back and due to insurance change I had to see a new specialist. I did not realize how lucky I was to have had a physician that listened to me and worked out a game plan beyond just medication. I plan to go back to Dr.Oraee so he can help me get back my quality of life, not only for me, but for my children. If you want a professional who will listen this is the place to be.
    CW — Oct 02, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Samad Oraee, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Samad Oraee, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Oraee to family and friends

    Dr. Oraee's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Oraee

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Samad Oraee, MD.

    About Dr. Samad Oraee, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235156084
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • State University Of New York At Stony Brook
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Technological University of Santiago
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Oraee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Oraee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Oraee works at Samad Oraee M.d. PC in Woodbridge, VA. View the full address on Dr. Oraee’s profile.

    Dr. Oraee has seen patients for Polyneuropathy and Tension Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oraee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Oraee. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oraee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oraee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oraee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Samad Oraee, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.