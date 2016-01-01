Overview

Dr. Sam Zand, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Henderson, NV. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Zand works at Success TMS - Henderson in Henderson, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.