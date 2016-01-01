Dr. Sam Zand, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sam Zand, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sam Zand, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Henderson, NV. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Locations
1
Success TMS - Henderson9065 S Pecos Rd Ste 250, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 659-6109
2
West Sahara Urgent Care Center3211 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 659-6109Tuesday1:00am - 4:30am
3
Success TMS - Las Vegas4029 DEAN MARTIN DR, Las Vegas, NV 89103 Directions (702) 659-6109
4
Univ Nevada Schl/Med Psychiatry1090 Wigwam Pkwy # 100, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 659-6109
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sam Zand, DO
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1528485570
Education & Certifications
- UNLV/Nev Sch Med
- TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zand accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zand has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zand on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
