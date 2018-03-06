See All Gastroenterologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Sam Weissman, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Sam Weissman, MD

Gastroenterology
3.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Sam Weissman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center and Interfaith Medical Center.

Dr. Weissman works at Samaritan M Weissman MD in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Constipation and Viral Hepatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sam Weissman, MD
    2327 83rd St Ste B, Brooklyn, NY 11214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 759-6571
  2. 2
    Sam Weissman MD
    2952 Brighton 3rd St Ste 102, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 854-5100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
  • Interfaith Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gastritis
Constipation
Viral Hepatitis
Gastritis
Constipation
Viral Hepatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Giardiasis Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MVP Health Care
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Weissman?

    Mar 06, 2018
    Spoke in a clear way for me to understand everything. The doc was very considerate considering the type of examination He cares about his patients. Would definitely go back. Office is clean and welcoming. Almost no waiting time. Staff was excellent!!
    Rochel K in Brooklyn,NY — Mar 06, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sam Weissman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sam Weissman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Weissman to family and friends

    Dr. Weissman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Weissman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sam Weissman, MD.

    About Dr. Sam Weissman, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew, Russian, Spanish and Yiddish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922083880
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Li Jewish Med Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Yeshiva University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sam Weissman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weissman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weissman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weissman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weissman works at Samaritan M Weissman MD in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Weissman’s profile.

    Dr. Weissman has seen patients for Gastritis, Constipation and Viral Hepatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weissman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Weissman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weissman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weissman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weissman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sam Weissman, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.