Dr. Sam Weissman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sam Weissman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center and Interfaith Medical Center.
Dr. Weissman works at
Locations
1
Sam Weissman, MD2327 83rd St Ste B, Brooklyn, NY 11214 Directions (718) 759-6571
2
Sam Weissman MD2952 Brighton 3rd St Ste 102, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 854-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
- Interfaith Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Spoke in a clear way for me to understand everything. The doc was very considerate considering the type of examination He cares about his patients. Would definitely go back. Office is clean and welcoming. Almost no waiting time. Staff was excellent!!
About Dr. Sam Weissman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Hebrew, Russian, Spanish and Yiddish
- 1922083880
Education & Certifications
- Li Jewish Med Center
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Yeshiva University
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weissman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weissman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weissman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weissman works at
Dr. Weissman has seen patients for Gastritis, Constipation and Viral Hepatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weissman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Weissman speaks Hebrew, Russian, Spanish and Yiddish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Weissman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weissman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weissman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weissman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.