Dr. Sam Sydney, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Catonsville, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of Ibadan and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital.



Dr. Sydney works at The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Orthopaedic Associates of Central Maryland - Catonsville in Catonsville, MD with other offices in Columbia, MD and Eldersburg, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.