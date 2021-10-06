Dr. Sam Sydney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sydney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sam Sydney, MD
Overview
Dr. Sam Sydney, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Catonsville, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of Ibadan and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital.
Locations
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Orthopaedic Associates of Central Maryland - Catonsville910 Frederick Rd, Catonsville, MD 21228 Directions (410) 644-1880Monday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Columbia Office10710 Charter Dr Ste 300, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 644-1880Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Orthopaedic Associates of Central Maryland - Eldersburg5961 Exchange Dr Ste 100, Eldersburg, MD 21784 Directions (410) 644-1880
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have known Dr. Sydney over 15 years. I remember being at work and my knee locking up and a good friend recommended I see Dr. Sydney. It was pretty bad. He recommended I get meniscus repair immediately. I had no way to get to the hospital and Dr. Sydney offered to drive me from his office to the hospital. Unbelievable today!! This is a fabulous Doctor who genuinely care for his patients. I’m now having issues with the opposite knee. Of course I’m seeing Dr. Sydney. I only trust him! .
About Dr. Sam Sydney, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1518961283
Education & Certifications
- Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore
- University of Ibadan
