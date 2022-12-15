See All Plastic Surgeons in Niles, IL
Dr. Sam Speron, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Sam Speron, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (532)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Sam Speron, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Niles, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago, Community First Medical Center and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.

Dr. Speron works at Dr Speron Plastic Surgery, SC in Niles, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Eric Moore, MD
Dr. Eric Moore, MD
10 (34)
View Profile
Dr. Basel Sharaf, MD
Dr. Basel Sharaf, MD
10 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Samir Mardini, MD
Dr. Samir Mardini, MD
10 (3)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr Speron Plastic Surgery, SC
    7157 W HOWARD ST, Niles, IL 60714 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 696-9900
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
  • Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
  • Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
  • AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
  • Community First Medical Center
  • Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Medicaid of Illinois
    • MultiPlan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 532 ratings
    Patient Ratings (532)
    5 Star
    (494)
    4 Star
    (30)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Speron?

    Dec 15, 2022
    Expereince at spa was 5 stars. classy staff!
    — Dec 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sam Speron, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sam Speron, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Speron to family and friends

    Dr. Speron's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Speron

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sam Speron, MD.

    About Dr. Sam Speron, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek, Polish and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750459707
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Loyola University Med Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Loyola University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Chicago Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Loyola University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sam Speron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Speron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Speron has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Speron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Speron works at Dr Speron Plastic Surgery, SC in Niles, IL. View the full address on Dr. Speron’s profile.

    532 patients have reviewed Dr. Speron. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Speron.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Speron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Speron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sam Speron, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.