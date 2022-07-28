Overview

Dr. Sam Smith, DO is a Dermatologist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Banner Gateway Medical Center.



Dr. Smith works at Smith Dermatology in Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.