Dr. Sam Smith, DO
Dr. Sam Smith, DO is a Dermatologist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Banner Gateway Medical Center.
Smith Dermatology4915 E Baseline Rd Ste 102, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 646-8660
- Banner Gateway Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
The office was clean, the front desk person was wonderful, and the staff was great. The PA came in first and did a run down with me of my medical issues I came to be seen about. He was very professional and personable. Dr. Smith then came in. He was very professional, appeared knowledgeable, and was personable as well. In addition to the main issues I came in to discuss, he took time to look me over in other areas and found other issues that he felt I needed to treat. While I greatly appreciated the time he took to do that, I would have also liked him to take a little more time to listen and communicate with me to help me understand one of my issues that two previous doctors diagnosed and unsuccessfully treated before he abruptly treated me while I was trying to ask more about that issue. Right now, I feel good about the doctor and his experience level and will be seeing him for a follow up visit. After that visit, I will post a more definitive assessment of the doctor.
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1962420315
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
