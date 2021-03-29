Dr. Sam Skaff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skaff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sam Skaff, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sam Skaff, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Sunny Isles Beach, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Skaff works at
-
1
Sunny Medical Center17070 Collins Ave Ste 257, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 Directions (305) 306-0000
-
2
All Star Pediatric Care1951 SW 172nd Ave Ste 417, Miramar, FL 33029 Directions (954) 255-7827
Hospital Affiliations
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Dr. Skaff is very caring and addresses any medical concern you may have.
About Dr. Sam Skaff, MD
- Pediatrics
- 34 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1093866873
- University of Toledo Medical Center
- Med Coll Ohio
- University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
