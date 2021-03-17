Overview

Dr. Sam Shanmugham, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tavares, FL. They graduated from Coimbatore Medical College and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center and Adventhealth Waterman.



Dr. Shanmugham works at Florida Neurology in Tavares, FL with other offices in Orange City, FL and Lake Mary, FL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Cerebrovascular Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.