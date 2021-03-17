Dr. Sam Shanmugham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shanmugham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sam Shanmugham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sam Shanmugham, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tavares, FL. They graduated from Coimbatore Medical College and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center and Adventhealth Waterman.
Dr. Shanmugham works at
Locations
1
Florida Neurology2710 Dora Ave, Tavares, FL 32778 Directions (407) 589-7427
2
Florida Neurology2445 S Volusia Ave Ste C3, Orange City, FL 32763 Directions (386) 260-5856
3
Lake Mary755 Stirling Center Pl Ste 1531, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 794-5199Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Oviedo Medical Center
- Adventhealth Waterman
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great Dr. very personable and caring.
About Dr. Sam Shanmugham, MD
- Neurology
- English, Russian
- 1053314450
Education & Certifications
- Mt. Sinai Hospital - Chicago
- Coimbatore Medical College
- Neurology
