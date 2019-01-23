Dr. Sam Shahem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shahem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sam Shahem, MD
Dr. Sam Shahem, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Ruggiero-decarlo & Shahem Physicians P.c.10031 4th Ave Ste 1E, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 921-5370
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
I feel very comfortable with the exam, is very patient and takes his time to answer all questions.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1790716579
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Shahem has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shahem accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shahem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shahem has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, C-Section and Maternal Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shahem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shahem speaks Arabic.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Shahem. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shahem.
