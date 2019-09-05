Dr. Sam Serafi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Serafi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sam Serafi, MD
Dr. Sam Serafi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Towson, MD.
Dr. Serafi works at
Rheumatology Associates of Baltimore LLC1220B E Joppa Rd Ste 310, Towson, MD 21286 Directions (410) 494-1888
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Serafi is amazing. I have suffered with severe pain and fatigue for over 6 years. It's been years of testing, poking, prodding, various medications and diagnosis'. Dr. Serafi took time to talk to me about my medical history, ask questions about what may have seemed to be unrelated symptoms and work with me on treatment plans. After 6 years of pain and fatigue, I am finally getting relief and living an active life with my family! Dr. Serafi diagnosed me with fibromyalgia, and has worked with me to get the best medication fit and help me refine my diet and exercise plans to ease my symptoms. Thank you Dr. Serafi for helping me feel great again!
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1538427588
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Serafi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Serafi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Serafi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Serafi works at
Dr. Serafi has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Osteoporosis and Arthritis of the Elbow, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Serafi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Serafi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Serafi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Serafi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Serafi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.