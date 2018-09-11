Overview

Dr. Sam Sato, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Sato works at Tucson Pediatric Ophthalmology in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Drusen and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.