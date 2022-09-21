Overview

Dr. Sam Sareh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital and Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Sareh works at Cardiopulmonary Associates in Plantation, FL with other offices in Coral Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.