Dr. Sam Sareh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sareh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sam Sareh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sam Sareh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital and Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Sareh works at
Locations
1
Cardiopulmonary Associates333 NW 70th Ave Ste 116, Plantation, FL 33317 Directions (754) 255-6515
2
Holy Cross Medical Group Coral Springs2901 Coral Hills Dr Ste 240, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (754) 255-6514
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Best doctor I’ve ever had. Warm personality, doesn’t rush, listens attentively, explains thoroughly, up to date on new developments in his field, one of the smartest people I’ve ever met.
About Dr. Sam Sareh, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1962472829
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sareh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sareh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sareh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sareh works at
Dr. Sareh has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sareh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sareh speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Sareh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sareh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sareh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sareh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.